Le partite di oggi: il programma di sabato 11 febbraio

© foto di Federico De Luca
|
Ligue 1 (FRA)
17:00 Guingamp - Lione
20:00 Dijon - Caen
20:00 Lilla - Angers
20:00 Monaco - Metz
20:00 Nancy - Montpellier
20:00 Tolosa - Bastia
Bundesliga (GER)
15:30 Brema - Monchengladbach
15:30 Darmstadt - Dortmund
15:30 Ingolstadt - Bayern
15:30 Leverkusen - Francoforte
15:30 RB Lipsia - Amburgo
18:30 Schalke - Hertha
Premier League (ING)
13:30 Arsenal - Hull
16:00 Manchester Utd - Watford
16:00 Middlesbrough - Everton
16:00 Stoke - Crystal Palace
16:00 Sunderland - Southampton
16:00 West Ham - West Brom
18:30 Liverpool - Tottenham
Serie A (ITA)
20:45 Fiorentina - Udinese
Serie B (ITA)
15:00 Ascoli - Trapani
15:00 Avellino - Verona
15:00 Benevento - Latina
15:00 Brescia - Pisa
15:00 Cesena - Bari
15:00 Frosinone - Carpi
15:00 Novara - Cittadella
15:00 Pro Vercelli - Spezia
18:00 Entella - Spal
Lega Pro - Gruppo A (ITA)
14:30 Lupa Roma - Racing Roma
Lega Pro - Gruppo B (ITA)
14:30 Südtirol - Reggiana
Lega Pro - Gruppo C (ITA)
14:30 Lecce - Siracusa
14:30 Melfi - Andria
14:30 Messina - Catanzaro
14:30 Monopoli - Paganese
14:30 Taranto - Foggia
18:30 Casertana - Vibonese
20:30 Juve Stabia - Fondi
Eredivisie (OLA)
18:30 Heracles - Roda
19:45 Feyenoord - Groningen
19:45 G.A. Eagles - Den Haag
20:45 Vitesse - Willem II
Primeira Liga (POR)
12:45 Tondela - Feirense
17:00 Setubal - Chaves
19:15 Estoril - Ferreira
21:30 Guimaraes - FC Porto
LaLiga (SPA)
13:00 Betis - Valencia
16:15 Alaves - Barcellona
18:30 Ath. Bilbao - La Coruna
20:45 Osasuna - Real Madrid
Amichevoli Club
10:30 Östersunds (Swe) - Sirius (Swe)
10:30 Zizkov (Cze) - Pribram (Cze)
11:00 Trencin (Svk) - Trinec (Cze)
12:00 AIK Stockholm (Swe) - Göteborg (Swe)
12:00 Hammarby (Swe) - Norrkoping (Swe)
13:00 FC Copenhagen (Den) - Rosenborg (Nor)
14:00 Dun. Streda (Svk) - Zlin (Cze)
14:00 Sparta Praga (Cze) - Zilina (Svk)
14:00 Viking (Nor) - Start (Nor)
14:30 Teplice (Cze) - Ceske Budejovice (Cze)
14:30 Trnava (Svk) - Ostrava (Cze)
15:00 O. Ljubljana (Slo) - Randers (Den)
15:00 Sundsvall (Swe) - AFC Eskilstuna (Swe)
16:00 Liberec (Cze) - Jihlava (Cze)