Le partite di oggi: il programma di sabato 4 febbraio

04.02.2017 04.30 di Giacomo Iacobellis  Twitter:    articolo letto 1062 volte
© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport

African Nations Cup - PlayOff
20:00 Burkina Faso - Ghana

Ligue 1 (FRA)
17:00 Monaco - Nizza
20:00 Bordeaux - Rennes
20:00 Dijon - Paris SG
20:00 Guingamp - Caen
20:00 Lilla - Lorient
20:00 Montpellier - Bastia

Bundesliga (GER)
15:30 Bayern - Schalke
15:30 Colonia - Wolfsburg
15:30 Hertha - Ingolstadt
15:30 Hoffenheim - Magonza
15:30 Monchengladbach - Friburgo
18:30 Dortmund - RB Lipsia

Premier League (ING)
13:30 Chelsea - Arsenal
16:00 Crystal Palace - Sunderland
16:00 Everton - Bournemouth
16:00 Hull - Liverpool
16:00 Southampton - West Ham
16:00 Watford - Burnley
16:00 West Brom - Stoke
18:30 Tottenham - Middlesbrough

Serie A (ITA)
20:45 Bologna - Napoli

Serie B (ITA)
15:00 Cittadella - Pro Vercelli
15:00 Latina - Frosinone
15:00 Perugia - Brescia
15:00 Pisa - Entella
15:00 Salernitana - Novara
15:00 Spal - Ascoli
15:00 Spezia - Ternana
18:00 Bari - Vicenza

Lega Pro - Gruppo A (ITA)
14:30 Racing Roma - Pontedera

Lega Pro - Gruppo B (ITA)
16:30 Forlì - Südtirol

Lega Pro - Gruppo C (ITA)
14:30 Reggina 1914 - Monopoli
14:30 Siracusa - Juve Stabia
14:30 Vibonese - Cosenza
14:30 Virtus Francavilla - Akragas
16:30 Foggia - Messina
16:30 Fondi - Melfi
16:30 Paganese - Catanzaro
18:30 Casertana - Lecce
20:30 Andria - Taranto

Eredivisie (OLA)
18:30 Nijmegen - G.A. Eagles
19:45 Alkmaar - PSV
19:45 Willem II - Heracles
20:45 Groningen - Excelsior

Primeira Liga (POR)
17:00 Chaves - Boavista
21:30 FC Porto - Sporting

LaLiga (SPA)
13:00 Malaga - Espanyol
16:15 Barcellona - Ath. Bilbao
18:30 Atl. Madrid - Leganes
20:45 Valencia - Eibar

Amichevoli Club
09:30 Hacken (Swe) - Molde (Nor)
10:30 Malmo FF (Swe) - Östersunds (Swe)
11:00 Osijek (Cro) - Kazan (Rus)
11:00 Sigma Olomouc (Cze) - Samorin (Svk)
11:00 Vysehrad (Cze) - Pribram (Cze)
12:00 Guangzhou (Chn) - Midtjylland (Den)
12:00 St. Polten (Aut) - Ritzing (Aut)
12:30 FC Copenhagen (Den) - Jeonbuk (Kor)
13:00 Degerfors (Swe) - Brage (Swe)
13:00 Ferencvaros (Hun) - Presov (Svk)
13:00 Lilleström (Nor) - Sarpsborg 08 (Nor)
13:00 MTK Budapest (Hun) - Bohemians 1905 (Cze)
13:00 Sigma Olomouc (Cze) - Ruzomberok (Svk)
13:00 Trelleborgs (Swe) - F. Amager (Den)
14:00 AC Wolfsberger (Aut) - Liefering (Aut)
14:00 Mattersburg (Aut) - Kapfenberg (Aut)
15:00 Koper (Slo) - Hradec Kralove (Cze)
15:00 Rapid Vienna (Aut) - Schwechat (Aut)
15:15 Altach (Aut) - Innsbruck (Aut)
15:30 Din. Zagabria (Cro) - Zorya (Ukr)
15:45 Lyngby (Den) - Skovshoved (Den)
16:00 Sundsvall (Swe) - Levanger (Nor)
16:00 Viking (Nor) - Madla IL (Nor)
17:00 Orenburg (Rus) - Slovacko (Cze)
18:00 United of Manchester (Eng) - A. Salzburg (Aut)

