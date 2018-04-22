VERSIONE MOBILE
Accadde Oggi...

22 aprile 1978, Il neopromosso Nottingham Forest vince il campionato inglese

22.04.2018 04:00 di Gaetano Mocciaro  Twitter:    articolo letto 9375 volte
22 aprile 1978, Il neopromosso Nottingham Forest vince il campionato inglese

Il 22 aprile 1978 il Nottingham Forest diventa campione d'Inghilterra per la prima e unica volta nella sua storia. Una vera e propria impresa per la squadra allenata da Brian Clough poiché si trattava di una neopromossa, arrivata per giunta terza in Second Division. Una cavalcata sorprendente che non terminerà col titolo di campione nazionale, ma che proseguirà per altre due stagioni dove il Forest arriverà a vincere l'anno seguente la Coppa dei Campioni al primo colpo e si ripeterà l'anno successivo. Mai nessuno in Europa è riuscito a fare tanto, mai nessuno in Europa ha in bacheca più coppe dei campioni che campionati nazionali.
