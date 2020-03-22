Amichevoli squadre di club, i risultati delle partite giocate
Ieri si sono giocate alcune partite amichevoli tra squadre di club. Di seguito nel dettaglio tutto il programma e i risultati:
Le partite in programma:
BK Sport (Swe)-AC Primavera (Swe) 1-0
Assyriska U. I. (Swe)-Arameisk-Syrianska (Swe) 2-6
Wisseltofta (Swe)-Osby (Swe) 2-1
Sylvia (Swe)-Värnamo (Swe) 0-2
Angered (Swe)-Vanersborgs FK (Swe) 8-1
Ljungby (Swe)-Vaxjo Norra (Swe) 3-2
Oka Stupino (Rus)-FK Serpukhov (Rus) 7-0
Skövde (Swe)-Trollhättan (Swe) 2-2
Husqvarna (Swe)-Atvidabergs (Swe) 3-2
Forward (Swe)-Enkopings SK (Swe) 1-0
Gomel (Blr)-Lida (Blr) 2-4
Hacken (Swe)-Jonkopings (Swe) 6-1
IFK Berga (Swe)-Hanvikens SK (Swe) 4-1(1 - 1)
IFK Eskilstuna (Swe)-Sleipner (Swe) 0-5
IFK Malmo (Swe)-Torns (Swe) 2-3
Lindsdals (Swe)-Oskarshamns (Swe) 0-1
Lunds (Swe)-Osterlen FF (Swe) 3-0
Osby (Swe)-VMA (Swe) 2-0
Qviding (Swe)-Stenungsunds (Swe) 2-1
Vaxjo Utd. (Swe)-Gransholms (Swe) 2-2
Arsenal Dzyarzhynsk (Blr)-FC Slonim (Blr) 1-1
Lidkopings FK (Swe)-Skoftebyns (Swe) 5-0
Lindome (Swe)-Oddevold (Swe) 0-2
Katrineholms (Swe)-Halleforsnas IF (Swe) 3-1
Furuby (Swe)-Rottne IF (Swe) 2-1
Dnyapro (Blr)-Gorki (Blr) 4-1
Eslovs (Swe)-Högaborgs (Swe) 1-1
Molodechno (Blr)-Smorgon (Blr) 0-5
