Amichevoli squadre di club, le partite in programma oggi

Oggi si giocheranno alcune partite amichevoli tra squadre di club. Di seguito nel dettaglio tutto il programma:

Le partite in programma:

10:30 Furuby (Swe)-Rottne IF (Swe)

11:00 Katrineholms (Swe)-Halleforsnas IF (Swe)

12:00 AFK Linkopings (Swe)-Mjolby AI FF (Swe)

12:00 Eskilsminne (Swe)-Halmia (Swe)

12:00 Lidkopings FK (Swe)-Skoftebyns (Swe)

12:00 Lindome (Swe)-Oddevold (Swe)

13:00 Forward (Swe)-Enkopings SK (Swe)

13:00 Gomel (Blr)-Lida (Blr)

13:00 Hacken (Swe)-Jonkopings (Swe)

13:00 IFK Berga (Swe)-Hanvikens SK (Swe)

13:00 IFK Eskilstuna (Swe)-Sleipner (Swe)

13:00 IFK Malmo (Swe)-Torns (Swe)

13:00 Lindsdals (Swe)-Oskarshamns (Swe)

13:00 Lunds (Swe)-Osterlen FF (Swe)

13:00 Osby (Swe)-VMA (Swe)

13:00 Qviding (Swe)-Stenungsunds (Swe)

13:00 Vaxjo Utd. (Swe)-Gransholms (Swe)

13:30 Husqvarna (Swe)-Atvidabergs (Swe)

14:00 Larje/Angereds (Swe)-Vanersborgs IF (Swe)

14:00 Ljungby (Swe)-Vaxjo Norra (Swe)

14:00 Oka Stupino (Rus)-Fk Serpukhov (Rus)

14:00 Skövde (Swe)-Trollhättan (Swe)

14:30 Sylvia (Swe)-Värnamo (Swe)

17:00 BK Sport (Swe)-AC Primavera (Swe)