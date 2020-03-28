Amichevoli squadre di club, le partite in programma oggi
Oggi si giocheranno alcune partite amichevoli tra squadre di club. Di seguito nel dettaglio tutto il programma:
Le partite in programma:
09:30 Medle SK (Swe)-Burea (Swe)
10:00 Boljan (Swe)-Lilla Traasloevs (Swe)
10:00 Djursdala (Swe)-Ankarsrums (Swe)
10:00 Dnyapro (Blr)-Orsha (Blr)
10:00 Loberods IF (Swe)-Billeberga GIF (Swe)
11:00 BK Sport (Swe)-Raby Rono IF (Swe)
11:00 Krumkachy (Blr)-Smorgon (Blr)
12:00 Eskilsminne (Swe)-Angelholms (Swe)
12:00 Lida (Blr)-Shakhtar 2 (Ukr)
12:00 Markaryds IF (Swe)-Wormo (Swe)
12:00 Nike (Swe)-Flagg (Swe)
12:00 Sandareds (Swe)-Kronangs IF (Swe)
12:00 Stockholm Internazionale (Swe)-Taby (Swe)
12:00 Storebro IF (Swe)-Hjorteds (Swe)
12:30 Gefle (Swe)-Hudiksvalls (Swe)
13:00 Arameisk-Syrianska (Swe)-IFK Stocksund (Swe)
13:00 Eneby (Swe)-Tenhults (Swe)
13:00 Hacken (Swe)-Utsiktens (Swe)
13:00 Ljungskile (Swe)-Norrby (Swe)
13:00 Lunds (Swe)-Lunds FF (Swe)
13:00 Värnamo (Swe)-Vinbergs (Swe)
13:30 IK Frej (Swe)-Sollentuna (Swe)
13:45 Gnistan (Fin)-Haka (Fin)
14:00 Bunkeflo IF (Swe)-Veberods (Swe)
14:00 Dalkurd (Swe)-AFC Eskilstuna (Swe)
14:00 Elfsborg (Swe)-Halmstad (Swe)
14:00 Enskede (Swe)-Tyreso (Swe)
14:00 Halmia (Swe)-Laholms (Swe)
14:00 Kalju (Est)-KTP (Fin)
14:00 Kulladals (Swe)-Asarums (Swe)
14:00 Lagans (Swe)-Gislaveds (Swe)
14:00 Malmslatts AIK (Swe)-Derby BK (Swe)
14:00 Mjallby (Swe)-Trelleborgs (Swe)
14:00 Norrkoping (Swe)-AIK Stockholm (Swe)
14:00 Rovaniemi (Fin)-Oulu (Fin)
15:00 Orebro Syr. (Swe)-Fanna (Swe)
15:00 Team TG FF (Swe)-Taftea IK (Swe)
16:00 Eskilstuna IF (Swe)-AC Primavera (Swe)
16:00 Nosaby IF (Swe)-IFK Hassleholm (Swe)
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53
Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati
P.IVA 01488100510