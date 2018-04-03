Atalanta, Gasperini: "Sconfitta per demerito nostro"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

A Sky Sport, dopo la gara persa contro la Sampdoria, parla l'allenatore dell'Atalanta, Gian Piero Gasperini. Queste le sue parole: "Abbiamo fatto una buona gara, non eravamo lucidi con tutti i giocatori, abbiamo avuto anche buone possibilità per segnare. Nei due gol subiti c'è molto demerito nostro. Peccato, dispiace tanto. Tanti errori, anche tecnici, che di solito non facciamo. Abbiamo sbagliato diverse opportunità per segnare. C'erano le condizioni per fare meglio. Ci sono tre squadre, adesso, a pari punti. C'è tempo per fare bene da qui alla fine del campionato, troveremo modo per ripartire subito. Giocare tre partite in una settimana non è facile, però da certi punti di vista è meglio, perché così lavoreremo subito per fare meglio. Pensavamo che le vittorie ci servissero per fare meglio. Abbiamo ricevuto tanti complimenti, adesso è giusto ricevere qualche critica".