Atalanta, Raimondi: "Contro la Spal per puntare in alto"

Bellini: "La squadra, l'allenatore e la società sono forti"

Fonte: ANSA

foto ANSA

(ANSA) - BERGAMO, 13 SET - Intervenuti all'inaugurazione nell'oratorio di Monterosso del campo dedicato alla memoria di Piermario Morosini, Cristian Raimondi e Gianpaolo Bellini hanno parlato della ripresa del campionato in casa Atalanta. "Per noi a Ferrara ne comincia uno nuovo, prima della pausa le cose non sono andate al meglio, ma adesso bisogna voltare pagina - ha esordito Raimondi, collaboratore tecnico di Gian Piero Gasperini -. Col ritorno dei nazionali, oggi ci siamo allenati tutti insieme: se vogliamo conservare un certo tipo di obiettivo, ovvero stare più in alto possibile, bisogna fare risultato con la Spal. Anche se non sarà facile, contro una squadra caratterialmente e moralmente al top". L'ex capitano e attuale viceallenatore della Primavera nerazzurra, infine, rimarca la solidità del progetto: "Sono convinto che l'Atalanta farà una grande stagione, perché ha una squadra forte, un tecnico forte e una società forte".