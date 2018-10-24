  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Barcellona-Inter 2-0: il tabellino della gara

24.10.2018 22:51 di Alessio De Silvestro   articolo letto 1241 volte
Ecco di seguito il tabellino della gara:

Barcellona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur (33' st Vidal); Rafinha (27' st Semedo), Suarez, Coutinho (43' st Munir) . A disp.: Cillessen, Chumi, Dembélé, Malcom. All.: Valverde

Inter (4-2-3-1): Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Asamoah; Brozovic, Vecino; Candreva (1' st Politano), Borja Valero (18' st Lautaro Martinez), Perisic (32' st Keita); Icardi. A disp.: Padelli, Vrsaljko, De Vrij, Ranocchia. All.: Spalletti

Arbitro: Hategan (Romania)

Marcatori: 32' Rafinha (I), 38' st Jordi Alba (B)

Ammoniti: Suarez (B); Brozovic, Skriniar, Lautaro Martinez (I)
