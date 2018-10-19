Barcellona, Valverde recupera Suarez e Sergi Roberto

© foto di J.M.Colomo

Alla vigilia del big match di Liga in programma domani sera al Camp Nou contro il Siviglia, l'allenatore del Barcellona Ernesto Valverde ufficializza la lista dei 18 convocati. Le notizie più liete per i tifosi catalani sono i nomi di Luis Suarez e Sergi Roberto, che sembrano totalmente recuperati dopo i problemi fisici dell'ultimo periodo. Due ritorni che non faranno piacere a Luciano Spalletti, visto l'impegno dell'Inter mercoledì proprio contro i blaugrana per la terza giornata del girone di Champions League. Qui di seguito l'elenco completo dei convocati, direttamente dal profilo Twitter ufficiale del Barcellona.