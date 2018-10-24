Bologna, oggi doppia seduta: a parte Danilo e Dijks

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Doppia seduta oggi a Casteldebole per il Bologna in preparazione della sfida al Sassuolo: al mattino lavoro a gruppi fra campo e palestra, al pomeriggio una serie di esercitazioni tattiche. Allenamento differenziato per Orji Okwonkwo, terapie per Federico Mattiello e Ladislav Krejci. Hanno lavorato a parte anche Danilo Larangeira e Mitchell Dijks. Lo riporta il sito ufficiale del club.