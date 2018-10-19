Bressan: "Inevitabile che Barella lasci il Cagliari per una big"

© foto di Federico De Luca

Mauro Bressan, doppio ex di Fiorentina e Cagliari ha detto la sua sui due club e sulla partita a CalcioCasteddu.it: "Seguo sempre le mie ex squadre, da grande appasionato. Pioli sta facendo un ottimo lavoro ce con quella rosa potrà sicuramente dire la sua. Il Cagliari per ora ha fatto bene in casa mentre in trasferta ha qualche difficoltà. Lo scontro arriva in un buon momento per entrambe anche se mi aspetto una gara nella quale sarà la Fiorentina a spingere mentre i rossoblu si copriranno e proveranno a colpire in contropiede. Occhio alla coppia d'attacco del Cagliari formata da Joao-Pedro e Pavoletti. Per quanto riguarda i viola Chiesa è un giovane talmente interessante da poter essere considerato già un affermato. Simeone deve migliorare il proprio "istinto killer" davanti alla porta. Solo così potrà diventare un attaccante completo. Nel Cagliari un altro giovane che mi piace è Barella. Sarà inevitabile, purtroppo per il Cagliari che Barella lasci i rossoblu per andare in una big".