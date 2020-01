© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Di seguito i vincitori del CAF Awards 2019:

African Interclubs Player of the Year: Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

African Women’s National Team of the Year: Cameroon

African Men’s National Team of the Year: Algeria

Best African Goal of the Year: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

FIFPro Africa’s Best 11: Andre Onana; Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly, Achraf Hakimi; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech; Mohamed Salah, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane

African Women’s Coach of the Year: Desiree Ellis (South Africa)