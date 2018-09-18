  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Campionato Primavera 1, Fiorentina super contro il Chievo Verona

18.09.2018 00:20 di Alessio De Silvestro   articolo letto 465 volte

Oggi si tornava in campo con il Campionato Primavera per concludere la prima giornata. La Fiorentina fuori casa, ne rifila 4 al Chievo Verona. Ecco di seguito tutto il programma nel particolare, i risultati e la classifica aggiornata.

Le partite in programma:
Inter U19-Cagliari U19 1-0
Napoli U19-Milan U19 1-0
Roma U19-Sassuolo U19 3-5
Juventus U19-Sampdoria U19 1-0
Palermo U19-Torino U19 3-2
Udinese U19-Empoli U19 3-2
Genoa U19-Atalanta U19 1-2
Chievo U19-Fiorentina U19 0-4

La classifica:
Inter 3
Napoli 3
Sassuolo 3
Juventus 3
Palermo 3
Udinese 3
Atalanta 3
Fiorentina 3
Cagliari 0
Milan 0
Roma 0
Sampdoria 0
Empoli 0
Genoa 0
Torino 0
Chievo 0
EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

