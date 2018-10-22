  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Campionato Primavera 1, i risultati della quinta giornata

22.10.2018 10:11

Oggi si torna in campo con il Campionato Primavera per giocare il posticipo della quinta giornata. Ecco di seguito tutto il programma nel particolare, i risultati e la classifica aggiornata.

Le partite in programma:
Milan U19-Torino U19 2-1
Cagliari U19-Atalanta U19 0-2
Empoli U19-Sassuolo U19 3-3
Fiorentina U19-Inter U19 2-1
Udinese U19-Napoli U19 2-3
Juventus U19-Chievo U19 2-0
Roma U19-Palermo U19 5-0
22.10. 15:00 Sampdoria U19-Genoa U19

La classifica:
Atalanta 15
Juventus 13
Roma 12
Sassuolo 9
Fiorentina 9
Napoli 9
Palermo 9
Inter 8
Torino 7
Milan 6
Cagliari 4
Genoa 3
Udinese 3
Sampdoria 2
Empoli 2
Chievo 0
EDITORIALE DI: Michele Criscitiello

Juve umana ma cambia poco. Napoli, bello e impossibile. Roma, che delusione. Il giorno di Gravina: Presidente cambia gli uomini poi il sistema

Juve umana ma cambia poco. Napoli, bello e impossibile. Roma, che delusione. Il giorno di Gravina: Presidente cambia gli uomini poi il sistema

Primo piano

LIVE TMW - FIGC, Gravina verso la Presidenza. Malagò: "C'è tanto da fare"

LIVE TMW - FIGC, Gravina verso la Presidenza. Malagò: "C'è tanto da fare" 11.17 - MALAGO': "OGGI ATMOSFERA POSITIVA" Prende parola il presidente del CONI, Giovanni Malagò. "E' un onore prendere il testimone di Mario Pescante e Franco Carraro, spero che questo ci metta in condizione di tutelare le discipline sportive. Agli Youth Olympic Games di Buenos Aires...
