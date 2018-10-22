Campionato Primavera 2, i risultati della quinta giornata

Questa settimana si tornava in campo per il Campionato Primavera 2 2018-2019 e disputare la quinta giornata. Ecco di seguito le partite in programma, i risultati e la classifica dei due gironi aggiornata.

Gruppo A:

Bologna U19-Verona U19 2-1

Brescia U19-Venezia U19 2-3

Carpi U19-Spezia U19 2-2

Parma U19-Padova U19 1-2

Spal U19-Cremonese U19 1-1

Cittadella U19-Salernitana U19 2-1

Gruppo B:

Foggia U19-Cosenza U19 5-2

Lazio U19-Ascoli U19 2-1

Perugia U19-Crotone U19 3-0

Pescara U19-Benevento U19 3-1

Livorno U19-Frosinone U19 2-0

La classifica del girone A:

Spal 11

Venezia 11

Bologna 10

Cremonese 8

Verona 7

Cittadella 7

Padova 7

Spezia 7

Brescia 6

Parma 4

Carpi 4

Salernitana 1

La classifica del girone B:

Ascoli 12

Lazio 12

Frosinone 9

Livorno 9

Pescara 9

Perugia 6

Lecce 6

Benevento 4

Crotone 4

Foggia 3

Cosenza 0