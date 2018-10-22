  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Campionato Primavera 2, i risultati della quinta giornata

22.10.2018 10:27 di Alessio De Silvestro   articolo letto 1008 volte

Questa settimana si tornava in campo per il Campionato Primavera 2 2018-2019 e disputare la quinta giornata. Ecco di seguito le partite in programma, i risultati e la classifica dei due gironi aggiornata.

Gruppo A:
Bologna U19-Verona U19 2-1
Brescia U19-Venezia U19 2-3
Carpi U19-Spezia U19 2-2
Parma U19-Padova U19 1-2
Spal U19-Cremonese U19 1-1
Cittadella U19-Salernitana U19 2-1

Gruppo B:
Foggia U19-Cosenza U19 5-2
Lazio U19-Ascoli U19 2-1
Perugia U19-Crotone U19 3-0
Pescara U19-Benevento U19 3-1
Livorno U19-Frosinone U19 2-0

La classifica del girone A:
Spal 11
Venezia 11
Bologna 10
Cremonese 8
Verona 7
Cittadella 7
Padova 7
Spezia 7
Brescia 6
Parma 4
Carpi 4
Salernitana 1

La classifica del girone B:
Ascoli 12
Lazio 12
Frosinone 9
Livorno 9
Pescara 9
Perugia 6
Lecce 6
Benevento 4
Crotone 4
Foggia 3
Cosenza 0

