Champions League, le partite in programma

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Oggi si torna in campo per disputare alcune partite dei gironi di Champions League. Scendono in campo anche Roma e Juventus. Ecco il programma completo:

Le partite in programma:

18:55 Hoffenheim-Manchester City

18:55 Juventus-Young Boys

21:00 AEK-Benfica

21:00 Bayern-Ajax

21:00 CSKA Mosca-Real Madrid

21:00 Lione-Shakhtar

21:00 Manchester Utd-Valencia

21:00 Roma-Plzen