Crosetti su Repubblica: "Icardi, decisivo nei momenti senza appello"

© foto di DANIELE MASCOLO/PHOTOVIEWS

Fondo sul derby e sull'Inter di Maurizio Crosetti, penna de La Repubblica. "L’Inter è più forte del Milan e di molti altri, più completa nella sua idea di gruppo, più ricca di risorse individuali e collettive. Il suo giocatore più importante, Mauro Icardi, riesce a esserlo nei momenti senza ritorno e senza appello, qualità che non sempre possiede Higuain, magnifico centravanti assente nelle finali e in molti snodi cruciali. Nel derby non si è mai visto, mentre Icardi cercava l’agguato riposto nella propria ombra, aveva l’artiglio proteso, bastava dargli l’ultimo pallone. Il pallone dell’Inter che non finisce. Il pallone dell’Inter interminabile".