Damascelli sul Giornale: "Una partita che rasserena la Signora"

Firma de Il Giornale, Tony Damascelli racconta Napoli-Roma, "una partita che rasserena la Signora". "Strana partita, strano pareggio, la classifica torna in favore della Juventus. Il risultato non premia nessuna delle due e serve soltanto a rasserenare, si fa per dire, la Juventus che ribadisce di essere superiore anche quando gioca male, come ad Empoli".