Diritti tv, al via assemblea Lega A

Atteso l'intervento del n.1 di Mediapro Roures

Fonte: ANSA

foto ANSA

(ANSA) - MILANO, 19 APR - Anche se non è all'ordine del giorno, al centro dell'assemblea odierna della Lega Serie A ci sarà il bando di Mediapro per la vendita dei diritti tv del campionato, sospeso lunedì dal Tribunale di Milano che ha accolto il ricorso d'urgenza di Sky. E' infatti previsto un intervento davanti ai dirigenti dei venti club di Jaume Roures, il presidente di Mediapro, la società audiovisiva spagnola che per oltre tre miliardi di euro ha ottenuto l'incarico di rivendere i diritti tv della Serie A del prossimo triennio come intermediario indipendente, ed entro il 26 aprile dovrebbe versare la fideiussione da 1,2 miliardi di euro.