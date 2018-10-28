Dramma Leicester, Dybala: "Preghiere per le vittime"

Giocatore argentino: "E' una giornata triste per il calcio"

Fonte: ANSA

foto ANSA

(ANSA) - TORINO, 28 OTT - "E' una triste giornata per il calcio. Le mie preghiere per le vittime di Leicester". Paulo Dybala parla così, su Twitter, dell'incidente d'elicottero, che è costato la vita al presidente del Leicester, il thailandese Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. Il giocatore argentino lo ha ricordato sul social con l'emoticon del cuore e delle mani giunte in segno di preghiera.