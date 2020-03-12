Emergenza Coronavirus, anche Tom Hanks e la moglie contagiati: in isolamento in Australia
Anche Tom Hanks è tra i contagiati dal Covid-19. Lo ha annunciato via Instagram l'interprete di Forrest Gump: l'attore era in Australia con la moglie, risultata positiva al test anch'ella, per la produzione di un film di Baz Luhrmann su Elvis Presley. Entrambi sono in isolamento.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
Un post condiviso da Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) in data:
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53
Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati
P.IVA 01488100510