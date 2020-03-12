Emergenza Coronavirus, anche Tom Hanks e la moglie contagiati: in isolamento in Australia

Anche Tom Hanks è tra i contagiati dal Covid-19. Lo ha annunciato via Instagram l'interprete di Forrest Gump: l'attore era in Australia con la moglie, risultata positiva al test anch'ella, per la produzione di un film di Baz Luhrmann su Elvis Presley. Entrambi sono in isolamento.