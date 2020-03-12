Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBolognaBresciaCagliariFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioLecceMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpalTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBeneventoCasertanaCataniaCatanzaroCesenaChievoFidelis AndriaGiana ErminioJuve StabiaLatinaLivornoNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPisaPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaSienaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVenezia
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Emergenza Coronavirus, anche Tom Hanks e la moglie contagiati: in isolamento in Australia

Emergenza Coronavirus, anche Tom Hanks e la moglie contagiati: in isolamento in AustraliaTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Oggi alle 10:23Altre Notizie
di Ivan Cardia

Anche Tom Hanks è tra i contagiati dal Covid-19. Lo ha annunciato via Instagram l'interprete di Forrest Gump: l'attore era in Australia con la moglie, risultata positiva al test anch'ella, per la produzione di un film di Baz Luhrmann su Elvis Presley. Entrambi sono in isolamento.

Articoli correlati
Real Madrid, cestista positivo al Coronavirus. In quarantena anche la squadra di calcio Real Madrid, cestista positivo al Coronavirus. In quarantena anche la squadra di...
Emergenza Coronavirus. Linari: "Momento duro, ma ci rialzeremo. Serve responsabilità" Emergenza Coronavirus. Linari: "Momento duro, ma ci rialzeremo. Serve responsabilità"...
Euro2020 sempre più a rischio: il Coronavirus è pandemia, l'OMS contatta la UEFA Euro2020 sempre più a rischio: il Coronavirus è pandemia, l'OMS contatta la UEFA
Altre notizie Altre Notizie
Allarme Coronavirus: Premier League verso le porte chiuse Allarme Coronavirus: Premier League verso le porte chiuse
Emeregenza Coronavirus. Inter, il presidente Zhang sui social: "Ora lottiamo come una squadra" Emeregenza Coronavirus. Inter, il presidente Zhang sui social: "Ora lottiamo come una squadra"
Spagna, il ministro per l'Uguaglianza contagiata da Coronavirus. Vicepremier in quarantena Spagna, il ministro per l'Uguaglianza contagiata da Coronavirus. Vicepremier in quarantena
NBA, Gobert contagiato: lunedì scherzava in conferenza sul Coronavirus NBA, Gobert contagiato: lunedì scherzava in conferenza sul Coronavirus
Emergenza Coronavirus, Van Dijk: "Rugani? Non sono preoccupato, lui è a Torino e io qui" Emergenza Coronavirus, Van Dijk: "Rugani? Non sono preoccupato, lui è a Torino e io qui"
Emergenza Coronavirus, anche Tom Hanks e la moglie contagiati: in isolamento in Australia Emergenza Coronavirus, anche Tom Hanks e la moglie contagiati: in isolamento in Australia
Emergenza Coronavirus, Piazza Affari apre a -6%. In forte calo Juventus e Atlantia Emergenza Coronavirus, Piazza Affari apre a -6%. In forte calo Juventus e Atlantia
Emergenza Coronavirus. Trump chiude gli USA: sospesi tutti i voli dall'Europa Emergenza Coronavirus. Trump chiude gli USA: sospesi tutti i voli dall'Europa
Editoriale di Luca Marchetti Il momento delle scelte: non si scherza più Il momento delle scelte: non si scherza piùImpossibile non parlarne. Impossibile perché ha modificato la nostra giornata, il nostro...
Le più lette
1 LIVE TMW - Emergenza Coronavirus - Rugani positivo. Inter e Juve in isolamento, la...
2 Fabio Ravezzani su Rugani: "Folle la foto di gruppo, la stagione Juve finisce anzitempo"...
3 Caso Rugani, Varriale: "Enorme in bocca al lupo. Quasi certa fine Serie A e CL della...
4 Caso Rugani, Pistocchi: "Poteva succedere, è successo. In bocca al lupo ragazzo"
5 L'apertura di Tuttosport: "Rugani positivo. Ronaldo: 'Non torno'"
Ora in radio
Testa Coda 10:30Testa Coda live! Rubrica di approfondimento sulle prime quattro e le ultime tre...
TMW Radio News 12:05TMW Radio News Radio Giornale di approfondimento sportivo a cura della redazione...
Maracanã 13:05Maracanã Passa il pomeriggio in compagnia di Maracanã e di tutti gli aggiornamenti...
Primo piano
Real Madrid, cestista positivo al Coronavirus. In quarantena anche la squadra di calcio Real Madrid, cestista positivo al Coronavirus. In quarantena anche la squadra di calcio
LIVE TMW - Emergenza Coronavirus - Rugani positivo. Inter e Juve in isolamento, la Roma si ferma LIVE TMW - Emergenza Coronavirus - Rugani positivo. Inter e Juve in isolamento, la Roma si ferma
Inter e Roma, l'Europa League rinviata e l'ipotesi campo neutro. Ma è caos totale Inter e Roma, l'Europa League rinviata e l'ipotesi campo neutro. Ma è caos totale
Cosa resta aperto e cosa no? Il testo integrale del DPCM 11 marzo 2020 Cosa resta aperto e cosa no? Il testo integrale del DPCM 11 marzo 2020
TMW News 11 Marzo 2020
TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.98 Download
TMW RADIO - Prof. Lopalco: "Coronavirus, carenza posti letto più pericolosa del virus" TMW RADIO - Prof. Lopalco: "Coronavirus, carenza posti letto più pericolosa del virus"
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53

Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000