Emergenza Coronavirus. Emilia Clarke: "Cena virtuale con me per chi aiuta gli ospedali"
L'attrice Emilia Clarke, star di Game of Thrones in cui interpretava Daenerys, attraverso il proprio profilo instagram ha lanciato una singolare iniziativa per raccogliere fondi per aiutare gli ospedali britannici e permettere loro di aumentare i posti letto per i contagiati da Coronavirus. Clarke ha infatti spiegato che chiunque la aiuterà in questa missioni potrebbe essere sorteggiato casualmente per una cena virtuale in sua compagnia: “Cucineremo insieme, mangeremo insieme e poi parleremo di molte cose. Spiega l'attrice - Dell'isolamento, delle nostre paure, di video divertenti. E anche del fatto che io non sappia cucinare".
Dearest ones, from my isolation booth I write to you with a plea for help! Due to the current frightening and ever changing coronavirus emergency please would you help me raise £250,000, by donating through the link in my Bio, to provide stroke and brain injury patients with essential support!! This fund will also help in freeing up the hospital beds needed to deal with the pandemic, to care for those who also need a space to heal. 100% of your generosity will fund virtual rehab clinic support in the coming weeks... a very big task and a very big ask but you are all very big hearted souls so I know you’ll want to help me help them! ❤️?￢ﾝﾤ️ @sameyouorg #togethertogethertogether
