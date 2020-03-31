Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBolognaBresciaCagliariFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioLecceMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpalTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBeneventoCasertanaCataniaCatanzaroCesenaChievoFidelis AndriaGiana ErminioJuve StabiaLatinaLivornoNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPisaPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaSienaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVenezia
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Emergenza Coronavirus. Emilia Clarke: "Cena virtuale con me per chi aiuta gli ospedali"

Emergenza Coronavirus. Emilia Clarke: "Cena virtuale con me per chi aiuta gli ospedali"
Oggi alle 20:12Altre Notizie
di Tommaso Maschio

L'attrice Emilia Clarke, star di Game of Thrones in cui interpretava Daenerys, attraverso il proprio profilo instagram ha lanciato una singolare iniziativa per raccogliere fondi per aiutare gli ospedali britannici e permettere loro di aumentare i posti letto per i contagiati da Coronavirus. Clarke ha infatti spiegato che chiunque la aiuterà in questa missioni potrebbe essere sorteggiato casualmente per una cena virtuale in sua compagnia: “Cucineremo insieme, mangeremo insieme e poi parleremo di molte cose. Spiega l'attrice - Dell'isolamento, delle nostre paure, di video divertenti. E anche del fatto che io non sappia cucinare".

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Dearest ones, from my isolation booth I write to you with a plea for help! Due to the current frightening and ever changing coronavirus emergency please would you help me raise £250,000, by donating through the link in my Bio, to provide stroke and brain injury patients with essential support!! This fund will also help in freeing up the hospital beds needed to deal with the pandemic, to care for those who also need a space to heal. 100% of your generosity will fund virtual rehab clinic support in the coming weeks... a very big task and a very big ask but you are all very big hearted souls so I know you’ll want to help me help them! ❤️?￢ﾝﾤ️ @sameyouorg #togethertogethertogether

Un post condiviso da @ emilia_clarke in data:

Articoli correlati
Emergenza Coronavirus. De Luca: "Gravissimo il messaggio che arriva dal Viminale" Emergenza Coronavirus. De Luca: "Gravissimo il messaggio che arriva dal Viminale"...
Emergenza Coronavirus. Il Torrino del Quirinale illuminato con il Tricolore: le immagini Emergenza Coronavirus. Il Torrino del Quirinale illuminato con il Tricolore: le immagini...
Che cosa è il distanziamento sociale? Il Borussia Dortmund lo spiega con... i dribbling di Sancho Che cosa è il distanziamento sociale? Il Borussia Dortmund lo spiega con... i dribbling...
Altre notizie Altre Notizie
Emergenza Coronavirus. LEGO in campo per i bambini: stanziati 50 milioni di dollari Emergenza Coronavirus. LEGO in campo per i bambini: stanziati 50 milioni di dollari
Moratti: "Non posso che ringraziare i ragazzi del Triplete, Milito da record" Moratti: "Non posso che ringraziare i ragazzi del Triplete, Milito da record"
Tacchinardi: "Juventus, vai su Castrovilli. Mi dà l'idea di essere il nuovo Marchisio" Tacchinardi: "Juventus, vai su Castrovilli. Mi dà l'idea di essere il nuovo Marchisio"
Emergenza Coronavirus. Ministro Lamorgese: "Le sanzioni amministrative sono diminuite" Emergenza Coronavirus. Ministro Lamorgese: "Le sanzioni amministrative sono diminuite"
Emergenza Coronavirus. Cannavaro e la lettera agli italiani: "Siamo come la Nazionale del 2006" Emergenza Coronavirus. Cannavaro e la lettera agli italiani: "Siamo come la Nazionale del 2006"
RBN, Stendardo: "La sospensione degli stipendi può avvenire solo in determinati casi" RBN, Stendardo: "La sospensione degli stipendi può avvenire solo in determinati casi"
Totti: "Non esiste ancora un altro come me, ma lo troverò. La Roma è una seconda pelle" Totti: "Non esiste ancora un altro come me, ma lo troverò. La Roma è una seconda pelle"
Emergenza Coronavirus. Francia, quasi 500 morti in un giorno. 3523 da inizio epidemia Emergenza Coronavirus. Francia, quasi 500 morti in un giorno. 3523 da inizio epidemia
Editoriale di Fabrizio Biasin La Juventus, il taglio degli stipendi, le alleanze, lo scudetto, la “non solidarietà” e un modello da moltiplicare x20: così si può salvare il nostro calcio (e sulla fine della stagione…) La Juventus, il taglio degli stipendi, le alleanze, lo scudetto, la “non solidarietà” e un modello da moltiplicare x20: così si può salvare il nostro calcio (e sulla fine...
Le più lette
1 LIVE TMW - Emergenza Coronavirus, la Lega A propone la sospensione degli stipendi...
2 La Juventus, il taglio degli stipendi, le alleanze, lo scudetto, la “non solidarietà”...
3 Emergenza Coronavirus, il bollettino della Protezione Civile: 837 morti, 2107 contagi...
4 Bollettino Lombardia: 381 decessi, -6 in terapia intensiva. Scende anche Milano
5 Coronavirus, i dati in Italia divisi per regione: 656 morti su 837 in quattro regioni...
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53

Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000