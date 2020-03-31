Emergenza Coronavirus. Emilia Clarke: "Cena virtuale con me per chi aiuta gli ospedali"

L'attrice Emilia Clarke, star di Game of Thrones in cui interpretava Daenerys, attraverso il proprio profilo instagram ha lanciato una singolare iniziativa per raccogliere fondi per aiutare gli ospedali britannici e permettere loro di aumentare i posti letto per i contagiati da Coronavirus. Clarke ha infatti spiegato che chiunque la aiuterà in questa missioni potrebbe essere sorteggiato casualmente per una cena virtuale in sua compagnia: “Cucineremo insieme, mangeremo insieme e poi parleremo di molte cose. Spiega l'attrice - Dell'isolamento, delle nostre paure, di video divertenti. E anche del fatto che io non sappia cucinare".