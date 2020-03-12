Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBolognaBresciaCagliariFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioLecceMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpalTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBeneventoCasertanaCataniaCatanzaroCesenaChievoFidelis AndriaGiana ErminioJuve StabiaLatinaLivornoNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPisaPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaSienaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVenezia
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Emergenza Coronavirus in NBA: anche Donovan Mitchell degli Utah Jazz è positivo

Emergenza Coronavirus in NBA: anche Donovan Mitchell degli Utah Jazz è positivoTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Oggi alle 19:08Altre Notizie
di Claudia Marrone

Sospeso il campionato NBA, e per il giocatore degli Utah Jazz Donovan Mitchell non arrivano notizie esaltanti: è infatti risultato positivo al Coronavirus. A confermarlo è lui stesso attraverso un post sul proprio profilo Instagram.
Mitchell è il secondo giocatore degli Utah Jazz ad aver contratto il virus, dopo Rudy Gobert.

Articoli correlati
Emergenza Coronavirus, rinviate le competizioni giovanili UEFA pre-Europei Emergenza Coronavirus, rinviate le competizioni giovanili UEFA pre-Europei
Emergenza Coronavirus, Macron conferma le elezioni in Francia. Scuole chiuse da lunedì Emergenza Coronavirus, Macron conferma le elezioni in Francia. Scuole chiuse da lunedì...
Emergenza Coronavirus. F1: negativi i due membri del Team Haas ma GP Australia è a rischio Emergenza Coronavirus. F1: negativi i due membri del Team Haas ma GP Australia è...
Altre notizie Altre Notizie
Emergenza Coronavirus, rinviate le competizioni giovanili UEFA pre-Europei Emergenza Coronavirus, rinviate le competizioni giovanili UEFA pre-Europei
Emergenza Coronavirus, Macron conferma le elezioni in Francia. Scuole chiuse da lunedì Emergenza Coronavirus, Macron conferma le elezioni in Francia. Scuole chiuse da lunedì
Emergenza Coronavirus. F1: negativi i due membri del Team Haas ma GP Australia è a rischio Emergenza Coronavirus. F1: negativi i due membri del Team Haas ma GP Australia è a rischio
Emergenza Coronavirus, direttore ospedale di Bergamo: "Dimessi superiori ai nuovi pazienti" Emergenza Coronavirus, direttore ospedale di Bergamo: "Dimessi superiori ai nuovi pazienti"
Emergenza Coronavirus, Direttore Spallanzani: "Nel Lazio per ora non abbiamo allarme" Emergenza Coronavirus, Direttore Spallanzani: "Nel Lazio per ora non abbiamo allarme"
Emergenza Coronavirus, si ferma la NHL: un giro di affari da oltre 4 miliardi di euro Emergenza Coronavirus, si ferma la NHL: un giro di affari da oltre 4 miliardi di euro
Gabbiadini e Rugani positiivi al COVID-19, il Genoa: "Vicini ai giocatori e a tutti i malati" Gabbiadini e Rugani positiivi al COVID-19, il Genoa: "Vicini ai giocatori e a tutti i malati"
TMW RADIO - Sardara (Din. Sassari): "A Burgos sbeffeggiati per il coronavirus. Il Paese reagirà" tmwradioSardara (Din. Sassari): "A Burgos sbeffeggiati per il coronavirus. Il Paese reagirà"
Editoriale di Luca Marchetti Il momento delle scelte: non si scherza più Il momento delle scelte: non si scherza piùImpossibile non parlarne. Impossibile perché ha modificato la nostra giornata, il nostro...
Le più lette
1 LIVE TMW - Emergenza Coronavirus - Rugani e Gabbiadini positivi. Juve-Lione rinviata...
2 Fabio Ravezzani su Rugani: "Folle la foto di gruppo, la stagione Juve finisce anzitempo"...
3 Un altro calciatore di Serie A positivo al Coronavirus-COVID-19: è Gabbiadini della...
4 Caso Rugani, Varriale: "Enorme in bocca al lupo. Quasi certa fine Serie A e CL della...
5 LIVE TMW - EUROPA LEAGUE (ore 18.55) - Finali: 'manita' Manchester United, crolla...
Primo piano
Emergenza Coronavirus. Rugani positivo, comunicato della Juve: "121 persone in isolamento" Emergenza Coronavirus. Rugani positivo, comunicato della Juve: "121 persone in isolamento"
Emergenza Coronavirus, il bollettino della Protezione Civile: in Italia 12839 contagiati Emergenza Coronavirus, il bollettino della Protezione Civile: in Italia 12839 contagiati
LIVE TMW - Emergenza Coronavirus - Rugani e Gabbiadini positivi. Juve-Lione rinviata LIVE TMW - Emergenza Coronavirus - Rugani e Gabbiadini positivi. Juve-Lione rinviata
UFFICIALE: Emergenza Coronavirus. Rinviate Juve-Lione e Manchester City-Real Madrid UFFICIALE: Emergenza Coronavirus. Rinviate Juve-Lione e Manchester City-Real Madrid
TMW News 12 03 2020
TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.98 Download
TMW RADIO - Sardara (Din. Sassari): "A Burgos sbeffeggiati per il coronavirus. Il Paese reagirà" TMW RADIO - Sardara (Din. Sassari): "A Burgos sbeffeggiati per il coronavirus. Il Paese reagirà"
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53

Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000