Emergenza Coronavirus in NBA: anche Donovan Mitchell degli Utah Jazz è positivo
Sospeso il campionato NBA, e per il giocatore degli Utah Jazz Donovan Mitchell non arrivano notizie esaltanti: è infatti risultato positivo al Coronavirus. A confermarlo è lui stesso attraverso un post sul proprio profilo Instagram.
Mitchell è il secondo giocatore degli Utah Jazz ad aver contratto il virus, dopo Rudy Gobert.
Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷
