Emergenza Coronavirus. NBA a porte chiuse: Warriors-Nets verrà giocata senza pubblico

L'emergenza Coronavirus colpisce anche l'NBA. Come comunicato dai Golden State Warriors la gara di domani contro il Brooklyn Nets sarà infatti disputata a porte chiuse, per la prima volta nella storia del campionato di basket statunitense.

Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, tomorrow night’s game vs. the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans. Fans with tickets to this game will receive a refund in the amount paid. pic.twitter.com/DMpO71ocvg

