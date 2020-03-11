Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBolognaBresciaCagliariFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioLecceMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpalTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBeneventoCasertanaCataniaCatanzaroCesenaChievoFidelis AndriaGiana ErminioJuve StabiaLatinaLivornoNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPisaPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaSienaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVenezia
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Emergenza Coronavirus. NBA a porte chiuse: Warriors-Nets verrà giocata senza pubblico

Emergenza Coronavirus. NBA a porte chiuse: Warriors-Nets verrà giocata senza pubblicoTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
Oggi alle 20:08Altre Notizie
di Lorenzo Di Benedetto

L'emergenza Coronavirus colpisce anche l'NBA. Come comunicato dai Golden State Warriors la gara di domani contro il Brooklyn Nets sarà infatti disputata a porte chiuse, per la prima volta nella storia del campionato di basket statunitense.

Articoli correlati
Allarme Coronavirus. Le leghe sportive USA chiudono l'accesso agli spogliatoi ai media Allarme Coronavirus. Le leghe sportive USA chiudono l'accesso agli spogliatoi ai...
Allarme Coronavirus. La NBA convoca i proprietari delle franchigie per valutare le porte chiuse Allarme Coronavirus. La NBA convoca i proprietari delle franchigie per valutare le...
Allarme Coronavirus. LeBron James prende posizione: "NBA a porte chiuse? Io non giocherò" Allarme Coronavirus. LeBron James prende posizione: "NBA a porte chiuse? Io non giocherò"...
Altre notizie Altre Notizie
Juve, lieve contrattura per Higuain. Bentancur interrompe l'allenamento in via precauzionale Juve, lieve contrattura per Higuain. Bentancur interrompe l'allenamento in via precauzionale
Emergenza Coronavirus. NBA a porte chiuse: Warriors-Nets verrà giocata senza pubblico Emergenza Coronavirus. NBA a porte chiuse: Warriors-Nets verrà giocata senza pubblico
TMW RADIO - Prof. Lopalco: "Coronavirus, carenza posti letto più pericolosa del virus" tmwradioProf. Lopalco: "Coronavirus, carenza posti letto più pericolosa del virus"
TMW RADIO - Di Gennaro: "Serie A, playoff e playout da prendere in considerazione" tmwradioDi Gennaro: "Serie A, playoff e playout da prendere in considerazione"
RBN - Berruto: "Playoff per lo scudetto? Sarebbe soluzione spettacolare" RBN - Berruto: "Playoff per lo scudetto? Sarebbe soluzione spettacolare"
Emergenza Coronavirus. Bologna, chiusura temporanea dell'official store del Dall'Ara Emergenza Coronavirus. Bologna, chiusura temporanea dell'official store del Dall'Ara
Emergenza Coronavirus, cancellata l'ultima tappa della Coppa del Mondo di sci in Svezia Emergenza Coronavirus, cancellata l'ultima tappa della Coppa del Mondo di sci in Svezia
Bologna, comunicato ufficiale: "Sospese le attività. Ripresa il 19 marzo" Bologna, comunicato ufficiale: "Sospese le attività. Ripresa il 19 marzo"
Editoriale di Tancredi Palmeri Io sono il virus. E quello che voi vedrete io non lo vedrò mai Io sono il virus. E quello che voi vedrete io non lo vedrò maiIo sono il virus. E vivo grazie a quello che voi non vivete. Io sono...
Le più lette
1 LIVE TMW - Emergenza Coronavirus - Inter e Roma, stop alle gare. Lega invita club...
2 Io sono il virus. E quello che voi vedrete io non lo vedrò mai
3 Annuncio della Roma: la squadra non partirà per Siviglia! Non c'è l'autorizzazione...
4 Premier Conte: "Siamo aperti a misure più restrittive, ma non cediamo all'emotività"...
5 Governo, 25 miliardi per l'emergenza. Conte: "Aiuti al calcio? Non ne abbiamo ancora...
Primo piano
LIVE TMW - Emergenza Coronavirus - Inter e Roma, stop alle gare. Lega invita club a non allenarsi LIVE TMW - Emergenza Coronavirus - Inter e Roma, stop alle gare. Lega invita club a non allenarsi
ESCLUSIVA TMW - Castellacci sul Coronavirus: "In Cina l'ho già vissuto. Serviranno settimane" ESCLUSIVA TMW - Castellacci sul Coronavirus: "In Cina l'ho già vissuto. Serviranno settimane"
Emergenza Coronavirus. Borrelli: "Autocertificazione anche per chi esce a piedi" Emergenza Coronavirus. Borrelli: "Autocertificazione anche per chi esce a piedi"
Emergenza Coronavirus. La Lega Serie A invita i club a non allenarsi per sette giorni Emergenza Coronavirus. La Lega Serie A invita i club a non allenarsi per sette giorni
TMW News 11 Marzo 2020
TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.98 Download
TMW RADIO - Prof. Lopalco: "Coronavirus, carenza posti letto più pericolosa del virus" TMW RADIO - Prof. Lopalco: "Coronavirus, carenza posti letto più pericolosa del virus"
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53

Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000