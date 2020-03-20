Emergenza Coronavirus. Si allarga il contagio in NBA: positivi due Lakers e Smart dei Celtics
Il Coronavirus continua a trovare terreno fertile fra i giocatori della NBA. Dopo i casi Rudy Gobert e Donovan Mitchell, dopo i 4 giocatori positivi dei Brooklyn Nets fra cui Kevin Durant, è arrivato anche un comunicato dei Los Angeles Lakers in cui viene annunciata la positività di 2 giocatori gialloviola. Ed il motivo, si legge, è probabilmente da ricercare nella sfida che LeBron James e compagni hanno giocato proprio contro i Nets lo scorso 10 marzo.
Oltre ai Lakers, anche i Boston Celtics hanno i primi contagiati: sui social è stato lo stesso Marcus Smart a comunicare la propria positività al Covid-19, invitando gli Stati Uniti ad eseguire quanti più test possibile sulla popolazione.
I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV
— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020
We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive for COVID-19. Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician.https://t.co/RmqjnRzGLk
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 19, 2020
