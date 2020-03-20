Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Emergenza Coronavirus. Si allarga il contagio in NBA: positivi due Lakers e Smart dei Celtics

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Oggi alle 10:41
di Simone Bernabei

Il Coronavirus continua a trovare terreno fertile fra i giocatori della NBA. Dopo i casi Rudy Gobert e Donovan Mitchell, dopo i 4 giocatori positivi dei Brooklyn Nets fra cui Kevin Durant, è arrivato anche un comunicato dei Los Angeles Lakers in cui viene annunciata la positività di 2 giocatori gialloviola. Ed il motivo, si legge, è probabilmente da ricercare nella sfida che LeBron James e compagni hanno giocato proprio contro i Nets lo scorso 10 marzo.
Oltre ai Lakers, anche i Boston Celtics hanno i primi contagiati: sui social è stato lo stesso Marcus Smart a comunicare la propria positività al Covid-19, invitando gli Stati Uniti ad eseguire quanti più test possibile sulla popolazione.

