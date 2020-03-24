Emergenza Coronavirus. Thunberg: "Credo di essere stata positiva. Giovani stiamo in casa"

Anche l'attivista per il clima Greta Thunberg potrebbe essere stata colpita dal Coronavirus. Lo annuncia la stessa 17enne svedese sul proprio profilo Instagram spiegando che anche il padre Svante potrebbe essere stato infettato e avrebbe presentato tutti i sintomi tipici del Covid-19.

"Nelle ultime due settimane sono rimasta a casa. Da quando sono tornata dal mio viaggio in Europa centrale mi sono isolata (in un appartamento preso in affitto lontano da mia madre e mia sorella)... Circa dieci giorni fa ho iniziato a sentire alcuni sintomi, esattamente nello stesso momento di mio padre, che ha viaggiato con me da Bruxelles. Mi sentivo stanca, avevo brividi, mal di gola e tosse... Mio padre ha avuto gli stessi sintomi, ma molto più intensi e con la febbre. In Svezia non puoi testare te stesso per Covid-19 a meno che tu non abbia bisogno di cure mediche urgenti. A tutti i malati viene detto di restare a casa e di isolarsi. Dunque non ho fatto il test per il Covid-19, ma è estremamente probabile che lo abbia avuto, visti i sintomi e le circostanze.- spiega Thunberg mandando un messaggio ai giovani - Non mi sentivo male e non sospettavo di nulla, questo è ciò che rende pericoloso il virus. Molti (specialmente i giovani) potrebbero non notare alcun sintomo o sintomi molto lievi. Quindi in tanti non sanno di avere il virus e possono trasmetterlo alle persone a rischio. Noi che non apparteniamo a ai gruppi di persone a rischio abbiamo una responsabilità enorme, le nostre azioni possono fare la differenza tra la vita e la morte per molti altri. Tenetelo a mente" chiosa Greta suggerendo di ascoltare gli esperti e di restare a casa per arginare la diffusione del virus”.