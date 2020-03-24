Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Emergenza Coronavirus. Thunberg: "Credo di essere stata positiva. Giovani stiamo in casa"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Oggi alle 18:38Altre Notizie
di Tommaso Maschio

Anche l'attivista per il clima Greta Thunberg potrebbe essere stata colpita dal Coronavirus. Lo annuncia la stessa 17enne svedese sul proprio profilo Instagram spiegando che anche il padre Svante potrebbe essere stato infettato e avrebbe presentato tutti i sintomi tipici del Covid-19.
"Nelle ultime due settimane sono rimasta a casa. Da quando sono tornata dal mio viaggio in Europa centrale mi sono isolata (in un appartamento preso in affitto lontano da mia madre e mia sorella)... Circa dieci giorni fa ho iniziato a sentire alcuni sintomi, esattamente nello stesso momento di mio padre, che ha viaggiato con me da Bruxelles. Mi sentivo stanca, avevo brividi, mal di gola e tosse... Mio padre ha avuto gli stessi sintomi, ma molto più intensi e con la febbre. In Svezia non puoi testare te stesso per Covid-19 a meno che tu non abbia bisogno di cure mediche urgenti. A tutti i malati viene detto di restare a casa e di isolarsi. Dunque non ho fatto il test per il Covid-19, ma è estremamente probabile che lo abbia avuto, visti i sintomi e le circostanze.- spiega Thunberg mandando un messaggio ai giovani - Non mi sentivo male e non sospettavo di nulla, questo è ciò che rende pericoloso il virus. Molti (specialmente i giovani) potrebbero non notare alcun sintomo o sintomi molto lievi. Quindi in tanti non sanno di avere il virus e possono trasmetterlo alle persone a rischio. Noi che non apparteniamo a ai gruppi di persone a rischio abbiamo una responsabilità enorme, le nostre azioni possono fare la differenza tra la vita e la morte per molti altri. Tenetelo a mente" chiosa Greta suggerendo di ascoltare gli esperti e di restare a casa per arginare la diffusione del virus”.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve

Un post condiviso da Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg) in data:

