Fabbricini sulla B a 19 squadre: "Scelta che non rifarei"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Roberto Fabbricini, ormai ex commissario della FIGC, ha parlato a Radio Rai Uno: "Il momento più difficile? L'estate, quando abbiamo assunto il provvedimento della B a 19 squadre. E' stata una decisione difficile anche per me, poi ha prevalso l'idea che la parola ripescaggio non mi era mai piaciuta. La Lega B poi mi ha chiesto con forza questa scelta e ho pensato che fosse il primo prodromico passo verso la riforma dei campionati. Scelta che non rifarei? Forse proprio la decisione della B a 19, soprattutto per ciò che ha scaturito successivamente".