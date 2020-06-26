Festa Liverpool, Nainggolan scherza con Salah e cerca di imbucarsi: "Posso venire anch'io?"
“Posso venire anche io alla festa?” Radja Nainggolan vuole celebrare il titolo del Liverpool con i Reds. La domanda di cui sopra, infatti, è il commento che il centrocampista, di proprietà dell’Inter e attualmente in prestito al Cagliari, ha pubblicato sotto la foto con cui Mohamed Salah, suo compagno ai tempi della Roma, ha testimoniato i festeggiamenti della squadra per la conquista della Premier League.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Yes. It feels THAT good. I want to thank all our supporters watching us from all corners of the world. You made this possible for us and I hope we can keep bringing you the joy you deserve. 🎶 now they’re gonna believe us 🎶 😁 عايز أشكر كل الناس اللي وقفت معايا ودعمتني في كل الأوقات وبالأخص بلدي الحبيب مصر والوطن العربي كله.. عمري ما أنسى دعمكم ليا والدوري لكم برده..
Un post condiviso da Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) in data:
