Festa Liverpool, Nainggolan scherza con Salah e cerca di imbucarsi: "Posso venire anch'io?"

Ieri alle 20:53Altre Notizie
di Ivan Cardia

“Posso venire anche io alla festa?” Radja Nainggolan vuole celebrare il titolo del Liverpool con i Reds. La domanda di cui sopra, infatti, è il commento che il centrocampista, di proprietà dell’Inter e attualmente in prestito al Cagliari, ha pubblicato sotto la foto con cui Mohamed Salah, suo compagno ai tempi della Roma, ha testimoniato i festeggiamenti della squadra per la conquista della Premier League.

