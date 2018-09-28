FIGC, cena di saluto di Fabbricini. Con lui Uva e i vice

Serata commiato del commissario uscente in un ristorante romano

Fonte: ANSA

foto ANSA

(ANSA) - ROMA, 28 SET - Una tavolata di una ventina di persone per il commiato informale di Roberto Fabbricini, commissario straordinario uscente (si vota il 22 ottobre il presidente), dalla Figc. A cena, nel ristorante romano Pirò, con l'attuale n.1 della Federcalcio, c'erano i suoi principali collaboratori, a cominciare dai subcommissari Alessandro Costacurta e Angelo Clarizia e dal direttore generale, Michele Uva. Fabbricini rimarrà in carica per l'ordinaria amministrazione fino al giorno dell'assemblea.