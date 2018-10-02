  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
FIGC, divisione calcio femminile: Martina Colombari verso la presidenza

02.10.2018 11:51 di Raimondo De Magistris  Twitter:    articolo letto 4813 volte

Martina Colombari, moglie del vice commissario Alessandro Costacurta, potrebbe essere eletta presidente della Divisione femminile del calcio, tornata nelle mani della Federcalcio. Lo scrive il Corriere della Sera oggi in edicola: la Colombari sarebbe il candidato forte appoggiato da via Allegri, in vista dell’assemblea elettiva in programma il 9 ottobre al Museo del Violino a Cremona.
