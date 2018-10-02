FIGC, divisione calcio femminile: Martina Colombari verso la presidenza

Martina Colombari, moglie del vice commissario Alessandro Costacurta, potrebbe essere eletta presidente della Divisione femminile del calcio, tornata nelle mani della Federcalcio. Lo scrive il Corriere della Sera oggi in edicola: la Colombari sarebbe il candidato forte appoggiato da via Allegri, in vista dell’assemblea elettiva in programma il 9 ottobre al Museo del Violino a Cremona.