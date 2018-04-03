Fiorentina, Benassi: "Non era facile tornare. Astori era con noi"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Via Instagram, il centrocampista della Fiorentina Marco Benassi manda un messaggio speciale dopo la vittoria sull'Udinese: "Non era facile tornare a Udine dopo quello che è successo. Oggi, più che mai, Davide era con noi e noi abbiamo vinto per Davide. Insieme".