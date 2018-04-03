Fiorentina, Pioli: “Sono molto soddisfatto”

II tecnico della Fiorentina, Stefano Pioli, ha parlato così a Sky Sport dopo la vittoria contro l’Udinese per 2-0: “Le cose importanti sono le prestazioni, i risultati arrivano perché giochiamo bene. Noi dovremo provare a vincere più partite possibile e a fare il massimo.

Non era facile tornare a Udine, anche se Davide è con noi, i suoi insegnamenti ci accompegneranno sempre. I ragazzi sono forti, hanno carattere e personalità, sanno che dobbiamo dare il massimo ogni giorno che siamo insieme.

Chiesa? In fase difensiva deve seguire il suo avversario, cerchiamo di sfruttarlo per le sue caratteristiche offensive. La crescita si era vista anche con Davide in campo, sappiam stare in campo, abbiamo sbagliato solo le gare con Sampdoria e Verona, stiamo raccoglieno i frutti che abbiamo seminato dal 4 luglio.Federico sta crescendo tantissimo, ma ha ancora margini di miglioramento. A inizio anno non faceva la scelta giusta, ora sa cosa deve fare, ha personalità e l’ha sempre avuta. A 20 anni sarebbe sbagliato dare tutto in mano a lui. Ci sono giocatori esperti come Pezzella che lo stanno facendo crescere.L’assenza di Chiesa sabato? La Roma tiene una linea di difesa alta, ma abbiamo altre caratteristiche, proveremo a stare compatti e a renderci pericolosi”.