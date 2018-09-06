Francia, Deschamps: "Pareggio non scontato, è un ottimo risultato"

Dopo il pareggio per 0-0 con la Germania all'esordio in Nations League, il ct della Francia Didier Deschamps ha commentato la gara ai microfoni di Sport Mediaset: "Non era una partita semplice sotto l'aspetto psicologico e fisico, i giocatori che hanno vinto il Mondiale non sono ancora al massimo. Comunque ho scelto questa formazione, i giocatori erano gli stessi della finale, sono abituati. Sono scesi in campo con lo spirito giusto e abbiamo avuto momenti positivi così come i tedeschi. Alla fine il pareggio non era così scontato, tutto sommato è un buon risultato". Poi un giudizio su Mbappé: "Può giocare ovunque in attacco, esterno o da prima punta. Ha 19 anni e crescerà ancora, al momento ha bisogno di spazi e libertà e sulla fascia si trova meglio".