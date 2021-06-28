Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroCalendariEuro 2020
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBolognaCagliariEmpoliFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioMilanNapoliRomaSalernitanaSampdoriaSassuoloSpeziaTorinoUdineseVenezia
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBeneventoBresciaCasertanaCataniaCesenaFrosinoneLatinaLecceLivornoMonzaNocerinaPalermoParmaPerugiaPescaraPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVeneziaVirtus Entella
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionalieSports
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Francia-Svizzera 3-3 (4-5 dcr): il tabellino della gara

Francia-Svizzera 3-3 (4-5 dcr): il tabellino della garaTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Ieri alle 23:55Altre Notizie
di Alessio De Silvestro

Ecco di seguito il tabellino della gara:

Francia (3-4-1-2): Lloris; Varane, Lenglet (1' st Coman, 6' 2ts Thuram), Kimpembe; Pavard, Pogba, Kanté, Rabiot; Griezmann (43' st Sissoko); Benzema (3' 1ts Giroud), Mbappé. A disp.: Mandanda, Maignan, Lemar, Tolisso, Zouma, Hernandez, Ben Yedder, Dubois. All.: Deschamps

Svizzera (3-4-1-2): Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez (42' st Mehmedi); Widmer (28' st Mbabu), Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber (34' st Fassnacht); Shaqiri (28' st Gavranovic); Embolo (34' st Vargas), Seferovic (7' 1ts Schar). A disp.: Mvogo, Kobel, Zakaria, Sow, Benito, Fernandes. All.: Petkovic

Arbitro: Rapallini (Argentina)

Marcatori: 15', 36' st Seferovic (S), 12' st, 14' st Benzema (F), 30' st Pogba (F), 45' st Gavranovic

Ammoniti: Varane (F), Elvedi (S), Rodriguez (S), Xhaka (S), Coman (F), Pavard (F), Akanji (S)

Rigori: Gavranovic (S) gol, Pogba (F) gol, Schar (S) gol, Giroud (F) gol, Akanji (S) gol, Thuram (F) gol, Vargas (S) gol, Kimpembe (F) gol, Mehmedi (S) gol, Mbappé (F) parato

RILEGGI LA DIRETTA TESTUALE DELLA PARTITA
Articoli correlati
Coronavirus, come leggere il bollettino della Protezione Civile e i dati sul contagio Coronavirus, come leggere il bollettino della Protezione Civile e i dati sul contagio...
TOP NEWS Ore 24 - Francia out da Euro 2020. Inter, rinnovano Ranocchia e D'Ambrosio TOP NEWS Ore 24 - Francia out da Euro 2020. Inter, rinnovano Ranocchia e D'Ambrosio...
Euro2020, tutti i convocati delle 24 Nazionali partecipanti all'Europeo Euro2020, tutti i convocati delle 24 Nazionali partecipanti all'Europeo
Altre notizie Altre Notizie
Francia-Svizzera 3-3 (4-5 dcr): il tabellino della gara Francia-Svizzera 3-3 (4-5 dcr): il tabellino della gara
Bagni: "Mertens? Ieri col Belgio correva dietro agli avversari più che giocare" Bagni: "Mertens? Ieri col Belgio correva dietro agli avversari più che giocare"
LIVE TMW - Coronavirus, da oggi stop alla mascherina all'aperto. Speranza: "Italia zona bianca" liveCoronavirus, da oggi stop alla mascherina all'aperto. Speranza: "Italia zona bianca"
Roma KO, il Genoa è campione d'Italia under 18 Roma KO, il Genoa è campione d'Italia under 18
Croazia-Spagna 3-3 (3-5 dts): il tabellino della gara Croazia-Spagna 3-3 (3-5 dts): il tabellino della gara
Protezione Civile, il bollettino: 389 nuovi contagiati (-2.478 positivi rispetto a ieri). 28 morti in 24h Protezione Civile, il bollettino: 389 nuovi contagiati (-2.478 positivi rispetto a ieri). 28 morti in...
ESCLUSIVA TMW - Comaschi: "Bologna, potendo scegliere preferivo perdere Svanberg e non Tomyasu" esclusivaComaschi: "Bologna, potendo scegliere preferivo perdere Svanberg e non Tomyasu"
L'Italia si affida alla storia contro il Belgio. Tutte le quote sulla sfida di Euro 2020 L'Italia si affida alla storia contro il Belgio. Tutte le quote sulla sfida di Euro 2020
Editoriale di Fabrizio Biasin Juve: Ronaldo il parigino e l’incastro per Locatelli. Inter: missione impossibile, sostituire “mister 70 milioni” Hakimi (un nome c’è). Milan: vietato “sfidare” Kessié (e occhio ai pretendenti…). Italia: due cose da dire in attesa di Juve: Ronaldo il parigino e l’incastro per Locatelli. Inter: missione impossibile, sostituire “mister 70 milioni” Hakimi (un nome c’è). Milan: vietato “sfidare” Kessié (e...
Le più lette
1 Juve: Ronaldo il parigino e l’incastro per Locatelli. Inter: missione impossibile,...
2 Le pagelle della Svizzera - Sommer decisivo, Rodriguez sbaglia ma viene graziato
3 Francia eliminata, Varane: "Ora c'è solo delusione, è difficile analizzare questa...
4 Martinez e Mancini si ritrovano: otto precedenti, un solo successo del belga. Ma...
5 Svizzera, Xhaka: "Roma? Tutti sanno cosa rappresenta, ma ora sono dell'Arsenal"
Ora in radio
Rassegna Stampa 09:05Rassegna Stampa Ogni mattina in diretta la Rassegna Stampa giornaliera
Pianeta Sport 09:30Pianeta Sport Calcio e non solo. L'universo sportivo a portata di radio con...
Primo piano
Clamoroso, la Francia è fuori! Svizzera ai quarti di finale, Mbappé sbaglia il rigore decisivo Clamoroso, la Francia è fuori! Svizzera ai quarti di finale, Mbappé sbaglia il rigore decisivo
Ottovolante Spagna contro il cuore della Croazia: il 5-3 finale premia le Furie Rosse Ottovolante Spagna contro il cuore della Croazia: il 5-3 finale premia le Furie Rosse
Acerbi anticipa Belgio-Italia: "Lukaku sta facendo la differenza. Come si ferma? Con il gruppo" Acerbi anticipa Belgio-Italia: "Lukaku sta facendo la differenza. Come si ferma? Con il gruppo"
LIVE TMW - Il ct del Belgio Martinez: "Spero che De Bruyne recuperi: con lui siamo più forti" LIVE TMW - Il ct del Belgio Martinez: "Spero che De Bruyne recuperi: con lui siamo più forti"
LIVE TMW - Pessina: "Quando non giocavo in C ho pensato anche di chiudere col calcio" LIVE TMW - Pessina: "Quando non giocavo in C ho pensato anche di chiudere col calcio"
Fiorentina, Italiano presto sarà ufficialmente viola. Il tecnico in città per la firma: "Ci vediamo" Fiorentina, Italiano presto sarà ufficialmente viola. Il tecnico in città per la firma: "Ci vediamo"
TMW - Donnarumma al PSG, ci sono le firme. Ma l'ufficialità al termine dell'Europeo dell'Italia TMW - Donnarumma al PSG, ci sono le firme. Ma l'ufficialità al termine dell'Europeo dell'Italia
La Juventus aspetta Ronaldo. Da oggi ogni giorno può essere buono per la scelta di CR7 La Juventus aspetta Ronaldo. Da oggi ogni giorno può essere buono per la scelta di CR7
TMW Radio Sport
TMW RADIO - Accardi: "Juve e Inter giocano per lo Scudetto. Con Ibra al top metto pure il Milan" Accardi: "Juve e Inter giocano per lo Scudetto. Con Ibra al top metto pure il Milan"
TMW RADIO - Bia: "Non capisco perché lo Spezia si sia arrabbiato per Italiano alla Fiorentina" Bia: "Non capisco perché lo Spezia si sia arrabbiato per Italiano alla Fiorentina"
TMW RADIO - Il ct Rossi: "Ora il sogno Ungheria al Mondiale. Italia? Una cosa in più degli altri" Il ct Rossi: "Ora il sogno Ungheria al Mondiale. Italia? Una cosa in più degli altri"
TMW News TMW News: Inizia il countdown per la gara col Belgio. Italiano, finalmente la Fiorentina
TMW Magazine
TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.114 Download
Storie di calcio
Vincenzo D'Amico, eroe della Lazio del '74Vincenzo D'Amico, eroe della Lazio del '74 Ascolta il podcast
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246

Copyright © 2000-2021 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
Uspi
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000