Francia-Svizzera 3-3 (4-5 dcr): il tabellino della gara
Ecco di seguito il tabellino della gara:
Francia (3-4-1-2): Lloris; Varane, Lenglet (1' st Coman, 6' 2ts Thuram), Kimpembe; Pavard, Pogba, Kanté, Rabiot; Griezmann (43' st Sissoko); Benzema (3' 1ts Giroud), Mbappé. A disp.: Mandanda, Maignan, Lemar, Tolisso, Zouma, Hernandez, Ben Yedder, Dubois. All.: Deschamps
Svizzera (3-4-1-2): Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez (42' st Mehmedi); Widmer (28' st Mbabu), Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber (34' st Fassnacht); Shaqiri (28' st Gavranovic); Embolo (34' st Vargas), Seferovic (7' 1ts Schar). A disp.: Mvogo, Kobel, Zakaria, Sow, Benito, Fernandes. All.: Petkovic
Arbitro: Rapallini (Argentina)
Marcatori: 15', 36' st Seferovic (S), 12' st, 14' st Benzema (F), 30' st Pogba (F), 45' st Gavranovic
Ammoniti: Varane (F), Elvedi (S), Rodriguez (S), Xhaka (S), Coman (F), Pavard (F), Akanji (S)
Rigori: Gavranovic (S) gol, Pogba (F) gol, Schar (S) gol, Giroud (F) gol, Akanji (S) gol, Thuram (F) gol, Vargas (S) gol, Kimpembe (F) gol, Mehmedi (S) gol, Mbappé (F) parato
