Genoa, Ballardini: "Medeiros ha qualità naturali, ma deve faticare"

Il Genoa vince e il tecnico Ballardini non può che sorridere: "C’era voglia di gioire e alla fine ci siamo riusciti dopo sacrificio e buona qualità di gioco a tratti, abbiamo vinto con merito", spiega Davide Ballardini. Il successo di stasera proietta il Grifone in una zona di classifica ormai sicura: “Medeiros non era abituato al nostro calcio, si è allenato molto: ha capito che in Italia serve essere atleti. Ha qualità naturali ma deve anche faticare, oggi ha disputato una partita in crescendo. Spie della Sampdoria al Ferraris? Se hanno capito qualcosa cambieremo tutto… Il tridente è alla base del mio calcio ma questo Genoa è nato per avere la difesa a tre e con quella devi rinunciare a qualcosa, cioè a una punta. Se le cose si preparano anzitempo, l’idea dell’allenatore può contare", aggiunge il tecnico di Lugo a Sky.