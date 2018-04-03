Genoa, Ballardini: "Vittoria sofferta ma la salvezza non è archiviata"

Risultato finale: Genoa-Cagliari 2-1

Davide Ballardini, allenatore del Genoa, ha parlato cosi nel post partita a Premium Sport: "Salvezza archiviata? No, è una bella vittoria sofferta contro una squadra che ha dei valori non per la classifica che ha. I ragazzi hanno fatto tanta fatica che è stata premiata. Derby? Da dopo la partita si pensa alla prossima. Qui abbiamo tutti dei meriti, i giocatori, lo staff tecnico, la società. Mancano ancora otto partite e bisogna affrontarle bene, è un campionato difficilissimo".