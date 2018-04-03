Genoa, Lapadula: "Carattere ed unione, ora testa al derby"

Risultato finale: Genoa-Cagliari 2-1

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Queste le parole di Gianluca Lapadula, intervenuto nel post partita a Premium Sport: "E' una vittoria importante, sopratutto dopo la partita con la Spal, abbiamo avuto unione e carattere. Per un attaccante è importante far gol, ma sono contento prima per la vittoria e poi per il gol. Derby? Sappiamo benissimo che è importantissimo, ci prepareremo al meglio".