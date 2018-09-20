Gilardino dice basta al calcio giocato. Futuro da allenatore

© foto di Federico De Luca

Nonostante l'interessamento del Pro Piacenza in Serie C l'esperto centravanti Alberto Gilardino, classe '82, sembra aver deciso di appendere la scarpette al chiodo e dire addio al calcio giocato dopo 273 reti in carriera, di cui 188 in Serie A, e il titolo di Campione del Mondo con l'Italia nel 2006. Come riportano i colleghi de La Gazzetta dello Sport nel futuro dell'attaccante ci sarà il ruolo di allenatore.