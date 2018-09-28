Giudice Sportivo, no squalificati. Simulazione cara per Piatek: 2mila euro

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Nessuno squalificato dopo le gare del sesto turno di Serie A. Lo rende noto il Giudice sportivo, nel consueto comunicato. Ammenda di € 3.000,00 alla Roma per i quattro fumogeni accesi da alcuni tifosi giallorossi nella gara contro il Frosinone; ammenda anche per Krzysztof Piatek:€ 2.000,00 per per avere simulato di essere stato sottoposto ad intervento

falloso in area di rigore avversaria. Per il centravanti polacco si trattava della seconda sanzione in campionato.