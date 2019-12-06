  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
atalanta
bologna
brescia
cagliari
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
lecce
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Qual è il vostro miglior acquisto dopo il primo trimestre?
  Muriel (Atalanta)
  Nainggolan (Cagliari)
  Ribery (Fiorentina)
  Lukaku (Inter)
  De Ligt (Juventus)
  Hernandez (Milan)
  Kulusevski (Parma)
  Lozano (Napoli)
  Smalling (Roma)
  Caputo (Sassuolo)

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Altre Notizie

Guidolin: "Il gap che non c'è più tra Juve e Inter è merito di Conte"

06.12.2019 00:33 di Marco Conterio  Twitter:    articolo letto 1150 volte
© foto di Federico De Luca

Francesco Guidolin ha parlato di Serie A e di Inter-Roma a Tutti Convocati su Radio 24. "Lukaku e Smalling arrivati con scetticismo? Io avevo qualche perplessità per Smalling e mi ha davvero stupito. Pensavo fosse il classico centrale inglese che avrebbe fatto fatica ad adattarsi ai nostri attaccanti invece bravo, complimenti! La lotta Scudetto? Il gap che non c'è più tra Juventus e Inter è merito di Conte. Lautaro? E' impressionante e anche lì mi devo ricredere perché qualche mese fa lo criticavo. Quest'anno la Juventus ha un avversario più forte".
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Stampa la notizia

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Altre Notizie

EDITORIALE DI: Enzo Bucchioni

Tonali alla Juventus, Kulusevski all’Inter a gennaio: patto di non aggressione. Conte e Sarri, ecco chi vincerà. Ibra al Milan, presto l’annuncio. Napoli, un compromesso per portare Ancelotti a fine stagione

Tonali alla Juventus, Kulusevski all’Inter a gennaio: patto di non aggressione. Conte e Sarri, ecco chi vincerà. Ibra al Milan, presto l’annuncio. Napoli, un compromesso per portare Ancelotti a fine stagione

Primo piano

...con Cecere

...con Cecere “Radu? Il percorso di crescita è in linea con le aspettative di tutti, dopo questa stagione tornerà all’Inter e si giocherà il suo posto con Handanovic“. Così a TuttoMercatoWeb l’agente del portiere del Genoa, Crescenzo Cecere. Al Genoa è cresciuto e si è imposto come uno dei portieri...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS  | VERSIONE MOBILE

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2019 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53