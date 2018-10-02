Corriere dello Sport: "Quando Ancelotti vedeva Reds. Inter, riecco Icardi"

Il Corriere dello Sport in edicola riserva spazio a Napoli e Inter, in campo domani per la Champions League. "Quando Carlo vedeva Reds", il titolo del quotidiano in merito ad Ancelotti che ha vissuto già altre serate contro il Liverpool. "Riecco Icardi, fuori Lautaro", il titolo sui nerazzurri di Luciano Spalletti che giocheranno a Eindhoven contro il PSV.