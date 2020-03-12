Le partite di oggi: il programma di giovedì 12 marzo
Europa League
18:55 Basaksehir - FC Copenhagen
18:55 Francoforte - Basilea
18:55 LASK - Manchester Utd
18:55 Siviglia - Roma
21:00 Inter - Getafe
21:00 Olympiakos - Wolves
21:00 Rangers - Leverkusen
21:00 Wolfsburg - Shakhtar
