Le partite di oggi: il programma di giovedì 12 marzo

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport
Oggi alle 04:30Altre Notizie
di Giacomo Iacobellis

Europa League
18:55 Basaksehir - FC Copenhagen
18:55 Francoforte - Basilea
18:55 LASK - Manchester Utd
18:55 Siviglia - Roma
21:00 Inter - Getafe
21:00 Olympiakos - Wolves
21:00 Rangers - Leverkusen
21:00 Wolfsburg - Shakhtar

