Oggi in TV, Cagliari-Crotone a pranzo. Alle 20:45 tocca a Juventus-Hellas Verona
12.30 Cagliari-Crotone (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
13.00 Lens-Nantes (Ligue 1) - DAZN
13.00 Aberdeen-Celtic (Scottish Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
14.00 Valladolid-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN
15.00 Benevento-Napoli (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Parma-Spezia (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Cosenza-Lecce (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Southampton-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.30 Wolfsburg-Arminia Bielefeld (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
16.00 Cadice-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Nizza-Lilla (Ligue 1) - DAZN
17.30 Wolverhampton-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Fiorentina-Udinese (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.00 Werder Brema-Hoffenheim (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
20.15 Arsenal-Leicester (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.40 Los Angeles FC-LA Galaxy (MLS) - DAZN
20.45 Juventus-Verona (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Cremonese-Brescia (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
21.00 Lione-Monaco (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Real Sociedad-Huesca (Liga) - DAZN
