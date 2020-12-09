Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Oggi in TV, Champions League: in campo Inter e Atalanta

© foto di Alessandro Garofalo/Image Sport
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
di Daniel Uccellieri

15.00 Juventus-Lione (Champions League femminile) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.55 Diretta Goal Champions League - SKY SPORT COLLECTION e SKY SPORT
18.55 Ajax-Atalanta (Champions League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
18.55 Midtjylland-Liverpool (Champions League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
21.00 Diretta Goal Champions League - SKY SPORT COLLECTION e SKY SPORT
21.00 Inter-Shakhtar (Champions League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
21.00 Real Madrid-Borussia M. (Champions League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
21.00 Bayern-Lokomotiv (Champions League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Salisburgo-Atletico Madrid (Champions League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Manchester City-Marsiglia (Champions League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Olympiacos-Porto (Champions League) - SKY SPORT
23.15 Gremio-Santos (Copa Libertadores) - DAZN
23.15 Bahia-Defensa y Justicia (Copa Sudamericana) - DAZN

