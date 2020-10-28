Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Oggi in TV, Champions League: stasera Bruges-Lazio e Juventus-Barcellona

Oggi in TV, Champions League: stasera Bruges-Lazio e Juventus-BarcellonaTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Alessandro Garofalo/Image Sport
Oggi alle 05:30
di Daniel Uccellieri

14.00 Torino-Lecce (Coppa Italia) - RAI SPORT
17.00 Verona-Venezia (Coppa Italia) - RAI SPORT
18.55 Diretta Goal Champions League - SKY SPORT COLLECTION e SKY SPORT
18.55 Istanbul Basaksehir-PSG (Champions League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
21.00 Diretta Goal Champions League - SKY SPORT COLLECTION e SKY SPORT
21.00 Juventus-Barcellona (Champions League) - CANALE 5, SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
21.00 Bruges-Lazio (Champions League) - SKY SPORT ARENA e SKY SPORT
21.00 Borussia D.-Zenit (Champions League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
21.00 Manchester United-Lipsia (Champions League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Siviglia-Rennes (Champions League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Ferencvaros-Dinamo Kiev (Champions League) - SKY SPORT
23.15 Lanus-San Paolo (Copa Sudamericana) - DAZN
23.15 Atletico Nacional-River Plate Montevideo (Copa Sudamericana) - DAZN

