Oggi in TV, Europa League: in campo Napoli, Roma e Milan
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com
18.55 Diretta Goal Europa League - SKY SPORT
18.55 Napoli-Real Sociedad (Europa League) - TV8, SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
18.55 CSKA Sofia-Roma (Europa League) - SKY SPORT ARENA e SKY SPORT
18.55 Dundalk-Arsenal (Europa League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
18.55 Rijeka-AZ (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Diretta Goal Europa League - SKY SPORT ARENA e SKY SPORT
21.00 Sparta Praga-Milan (Europa League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
21.00 Tottenham-Antwerp (Europa League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
21.00 Celtic-Lille (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Wolfsberger-Feyenoord (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
23.15 Lanus-Independiente (Copa Sudamericana) - DAZN
Altre notizie Altre Notizie
Editoriale di Luca Marchetti Inter niente Europa, e non è l’unica. Quindi cambia il giudizio?Parla il campo. E il campo è una sentenza durissima per l’Inter:...
Le più lette
Primo piano
Addio a Paolo Rossi, icona del calcio italiano: dal Vicenza alla Nazionale, una carriera straordinaria...
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati
P.IVA 01488100510
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati
P.IVA 01488100510