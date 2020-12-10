Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Oggi in TV, Europa League: in campo Napoli, Roma e Milan

Oggi alle 05:30
di Daniel Uccellieri

18.55 Diretta Goal Europa League - SKY SPORT
18.55 Napoli-Real Sociedad (Europa League) - TV8, SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
18.55 CSKA Sofia-Roma (Europa League) - SKY SPORT ARENA e SKY SPORT
18.55 Dundalk-Arsenal (Europa League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
18.55 Rijeka-AZ (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Diretta Goal Europa League - SKY SPORT ARENA e SKY SPORT
21.00 Sparta Praga-Milan (Europa League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
21.00 Tottenham-Antwerp (Europa League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
21.00 Celtic-Lille (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Wolfsberger-Feyenoord (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
23.15 Lanus-Independiente (Copa Sudamericana) - DAZN

