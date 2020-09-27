Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Oggi in TV, il primo big match di serie A: stasera Roma-Juventus

© foto di Alessandro Garofalo/Image Sport
Ieri alle 05:30Altre Notizie
di Daniel Uccellieri

11.00 Roma-Genoa (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
12.00 Osasuna-Levante (Liga) - DAZN
12.30 Spezia-Sassuolo (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
13.00 Sheffield United-Leeds United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.00 Bordeaux-Nizza (Ligue 1) - DAZN
13.00 Motherwell-Rangers (Scottish Premier League) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
13.00 Sampdoria-Lazio (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
14.30 Torino-Sassuolo (Campionato Primavera) - SI SOLOCALCIO
15.00 Verona-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Cremonese-Cittadella (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Tottenham-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.30 Hoffenheim-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO
16.00 Atletico Madrid-Granada (Liga) - DAZN
17.30 Manchester City-Leicester (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
17.30 Torino-Sassuolo (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
18.00 Crotone-Milan (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.00 Napoli-Genoa (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Friburgo-Wolfsburg (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
18.30 Valladolid-Celta (Liga) - DAZN
20.00 West Ham-Wolverhampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Roma-Juventus (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Reggiana-Pisa (Serie B) - DAZN
21.00 Barcellona-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN1
21.00 Reims-PSG (Ligue 1) - DAZN

