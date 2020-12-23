Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Oggi in TV, il turno infrasettimanale di serie A: Milan-Lazio è il big match di giornata

© foto di Alessandro Garofalo/Image Sport
di Daniel Uccellieri

17.30 Getafe-Celta (Liga) - DAZN
18.30 Verona-Inter (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.30 Stoke City-Tottenham (League Cup) - DAZN
18.45 Willem II-Ajax (Eredivisie) - DAZN
19.00 Bordeaux-Reims (Ligue 1) - DAZN
19.00 Hibernian-St. Mirren (Scottish Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
19.45 Real Madrid-Granada (Liga) -DAZN
20.45 Diretta Goal Serie A - SKY SPORT
20.45 Napoli-Torino (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
20.45 Milan-Lazio (Serie A) -DAZN e DAZN1
20.45 Bologna-Atalanta (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
20.45 Sampdoria-Sassuolo (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
20.45 Spezia-Genoa (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
20.45 Udinese-Benevento (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Everton-Manchester United (League Cup) - DAZN
21.00 PSG-Strasburgo (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Angers-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Lione-Nantes (Ligue 1) -DAZN
21.00 Monaco-St. Etienne (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Montpellier-Lille (Ligue 1) -DAZN
22.00 Betis-Cadice (Liga) - DAZN
22.00 Alaves-Eibar (Liga) - DAZN

