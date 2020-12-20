Oggi in TV, l'Atalanta ospita la Roma. Alle 20.45 Lazio-Napoli
12.30 Torino-Bologna (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
13.00 Brighton-Sheffield United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.00 Brest-Montpellier (Ligue 1) - DAZN
13.00 Kilmarnock-Aberdeen (Scottish Premier League) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
13.30 Arsenal-Everton (FA WSL) - DAZN
14.00 Celta-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 ADO den Haag-Ajax (Eredivisie) - DAZN
15.00 Diretta Goal Serie A - SKY SPORT
15.00 Sassuolo-Milan (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Inter-Spezia (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Benevento-Genoa (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Cagliari-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.15 Tottenham-Leicester (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.30 Friburgo-Hertha (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
16.15 Granada-Betis (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Lorient-Rennes (Ligue 1) - DAZN
17.30 Manchester United-Leeds United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.00 Atalanta-Roma (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.00 Wolfsburg-Stoccarda (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
18.30 Cadice-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN
20.15 West Brom-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Lazio-Napoli (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Lille-PSG (Ligue 1) - DAZN e DAZN1
21.00 Eibar-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
